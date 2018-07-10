Police make arrest after drugs, cash found in search


July 10, 2018 at 9:55a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Monday found two digital scales, three bags of crack cocaine and a .40-caliber Ruger semiautomatic handgun while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 226 Superior St. home.

Officers from the vice squad and the Community Police Unit serving the warrant found an infant in a car driven by Jacarr Sims, 29, that was pulling out of the drive.

Sims, who lives at the home, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

