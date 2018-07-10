Michael McDonald will play holiday concert at Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN — Michael McDonald will come to Stambaugh Auditorium on Dec. 13 for a 7:30 p.m. concert that will focus on traditional holiday music and his greatest hits.

Tickets range from $25 to $75 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at stambaughauditorium.com, by phone at 330-259-0555 and at the Stambaugh box office, 1000 Fifth Ave., open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McDonald, a five-time Grammy Award winner with a distinctive voice, has had a long career that included time with the Doobie Brothers in the 1970s, two Motown albums and many collaborations.

He was the singer, keyboardist and songwriter on several of the Doobie Brothers’ hits, including “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “It Keeps You

Runnin’,” “Minute By Minute” and “What A Fool Believes.”

He also lent his voice to records by Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Elton John and Joni Mitchell.

During the 1980s and 1990s, his solo career brought hits like “Sweet Freedom,” “On My Own” (a duet with Patti LaBelle) and the Grammy-winning duet with James Ingram “Yah Mo B There.”

His three Christmas albums include, “In The Spirit: A Christmas Album,” “This Christmas” and “Through the Many Winters.”