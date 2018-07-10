Kyle-McCollum House gets state historical designation
YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society, has awarded the Kyle-McCollum House an official state historical marker.
A dedication ceremony and unveiling event will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the 1458 McCollum Road house.
The Kyle-McCollum House is the oldest continuously inhabited residence on its original site in Youngstown.
It was built by War of 1812 veteran Joshua Kyle and his wife Mary Stewart. The house was completed in 1813.
The structure is two and a half stories with stone load-bearing walls that are two feet thick.
It is currently owned by Philip and Sylvia J. Imler.
