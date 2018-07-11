Judge has no sympathy for 'stupid things' love made offender do
YOUNGSTOWN
Barry Heath told a judge Tuesday that “love makes you do some pretty stupid things.”
He led police who were answering a gunfire call on a chase.
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, however, said those stupid things should not include firing a gun and at a house and leading police on a chase, so he sentenced the 41-year-old Heath to two years in prison.
Heath pleaded guilty in May to third-degree felony charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence. Police said they were called March 30 to a home on East Indianola Avenue for a report of someone firing shots at the home.
Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
