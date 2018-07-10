Hard Rock, Bet365 plan sports betting in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hard Rock has signed a deal with a British online gambling company to offer sports betting as soon as the arrangement is approved by New Jersey gambling regulators.

The global hospitality and gambling company owned by Florida’s Seminole Indian tribe has signed a deal with Bet365 to offer sports betting at its new casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Neither company has announced the deal, but its existence was revealed in correspondence from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

According to a June 25 letter from division Director David Rebuck, made public on Monday, Hard Rock and Bet365 signed a deal on June 19 to offer sports betting. Rebuck approved only part of the agreement — a section called Article 3 — and has yet to act on the full request.

The division has not yet responded to a request made Monday by The Associated Press to make the document public; it typically gives companies 24 hours to ask that portions of their filings be blacked out before being released. The agency then assesses those requests and releases what it determines can be made public under state law.

Hard Rock and Bet365 did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Currently, only three New Jersey entities offer sports betting: The Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City, and Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore.