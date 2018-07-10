Five in 70s lead Greatest Golfer juniors at Salem Hills; Graham, Ungaro qualify


July 10, 2018 at 5:18p.m.

Greatest Golfer of the Valley teed off Tuesday at Salem Hills Country Club for the fifth qualifier of the 2018 junior season.

Here are the scores and qualifiers.

The sixth and final qualifier is Thursday at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course. The championship is July 20 and 21 at Avalon Lakes.

Q — means earned the qualifying spot for Tuesday play. Higher scores in that division already qualified at earlier event.

==

BOYS u17 Course

76 Q — Jimmy Graham Trumbull Country Club

77 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf Course

81 Keegan Butler Mill Creek Golf Course

82 Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course

82 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club

83 Luke Eyster Lake Club

83 Alex Rapp Lake Club

83 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

84 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course

84 Jacob Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course

84 Seamus Chrystal Avalon at Squaw Creek

84 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club

85 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course

86 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course

86 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course

86 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course

87 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club

89 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek

90 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course

90 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course

90 Stone Elias Tippecanoe Country Club

91 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

92 Noah Zoldan Youngstown Country Club

92 Michael Chaplow Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

95 Ethan Mccloskey Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

95 Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club

104 Austin Jones Mill Creek Golf Course

106 Dale Nitzsky Mill Creek Golf Course

==

GIRLS u17

89 Q — Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course

92 Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course

104 Emily Jackson Mill Creek Golf Course

107 Lucia Naples Lake Club

111 Kelly Hutton Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

112 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course

113 Sloan Rudibaugh Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

==-

GIRLS u14

76 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter

92 Mckenzie Gustas Salem Hills Golf Course

96 Q — Alyssa Rapp Lake Club

98 Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club

99 Sophia Yurich Lake Club

101 Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club

==

BOYS u14

78 Q — Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club

79 Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course

80 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course

87 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course

94 Gavin Pahanish Mill Creek Golf Course

102 Nolan Williard Lake Club

102 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club

104 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club

107 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course

111 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course

