Five in 70s lead Greatest Golfer juniors at Salem Hills; Graham, Ungaro qualify

Greatest Golfer of the Valley teed off Tuesday at Salem Hills Country Club for the fifth qualifier of the 2018 junior season.

Here are the scores and qualifiers. All events can be found on vindy.com/golf

The sixth and final qualifier is Thursday at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course. The championship is July 20 and 21 at Avalon Lakes.

(Q — means earned the qualifying spot for Tuesday play. Better scores in that division already qualified at earlier event.)

==

BOYS u17 Course



76 Q — Jimmy Graham Trumbull Country Club



77 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf Course



81 Keegan Butler Mill Creek Golf Course



82 Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course



82 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club



83 Luke Eyster Lake Club





83 Alex Rapp Lake Club





83 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



84 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course



84 Jacob Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course



84 Seamus Chrystal Avalon at Squaw Creek



84 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club



85 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course



86 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course



86 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course



86 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course



87 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club



89 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek



90 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course



90 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course



90 Stone Elias Tippecanoe Country Club



91 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



92 Noah Zoldan Youngstown Country Club



92 Michael Chaplow Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



95 Ethan Mccloskey Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course



95 Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club



104 Austin Jones Mill Creek Golf Course



106 Dale Nitzsky Mill Creek Golf Course

==

GIRLS u17

89 Q — Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course



92 Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course



104 Emily Jackson Mill Creek Golf Course



107 Lucia Naples Lake Club



111 Kelly Hutton Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



112 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course



113 Sloan Rudibaugh Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

==-

GIRLS u14

76 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter



92 Mckenzie Gustas Salem Hills Golf Course



96 Q — Alyssa Rapp Lake Club



98 Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club



99 Sophia Yurich Lake Club



101 Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club

==

BOYS u14

78 Q — Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club



79 Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course



80 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course



87 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course



94 Gavin Pahanish Mill Creek Golf Course



102 Nolan Williard Lake Club



102 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club



104 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club



107 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course



111 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course