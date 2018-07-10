Five in 70s lead Greatest Golfer juniors at Salem Hills; Graham, Ungaro qualify
Greatest Golfer of the Valley teed off Tuesday at Salem Hills Country Club for the fifth qualifier of the 2018 junior season.
Here are the scores and qualifiers.
The sixth and final qualifier is Thursday at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course. The championship is July 20 and 21 at Avalon Lakes.
Q — means earned the qualifying spot for Tuesday play. Higher scores in that division already qualified at earlier event.
==
BOYS u17 Course
76 Q — Jimmy Graham Trumbull Country Club
77 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf Course
81 Keegan Butler Mill Creek Golf Course
82 Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course
82 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club
83 Luke Eyster Lake Club
83 Alex Rapp Lake Club
83 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
84 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course
84 Jacob Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course
84 Seamus Chrystal Avalon at Squaw Creek
84 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club
85 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course
86 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course
86 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course
86 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course
87 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club
89 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek
90 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course
90 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course
90 Stone Elias Tippecanoe Country Club
91 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
92 Noah Zoldan Youngstown Country Club
92 Michael Chaplow Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
95 Ethan Mccloskey Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
95 Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club
104 Austin Jones Mill Creek Golf Course
106 Dale Nitzsky Mill Creek Golf Course
==
GIRLS u17
89 Q — Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course
92 Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course
104 Emily Jackson Mill Creek Golf Course
107 Lucia Naples Lake Club
111 Kelly Hutton Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
112 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course
113 Sloan Rudibaugh Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
==-
GIRLS u14
76 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter
92 Mckenzie Gustas Salem Hills Golf Course
96 Q — Alyssa Rapp Lake Club
98 Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club
99 Sophia Yurich Lake Club
101 Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club
==
BOYS u14
78 Q — Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club
79 Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course
80 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course
87 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course
94 Gavin Pahanish Mill Creek Golf Course
102 Nolan Williard Lake Club
102 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club
104 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club
107 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course
111 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course
