Goals met by ninth-grade academies at East and Chaney

YOUNGSTOWN

In the first year since establishment of the ninth-grade academies at East and Chaney high schools, administrators, teachers and students met a primary goal.

An overwhelming majority of those ninth-graders — 93 percent at East and 94 percent at Chaney — earned all of the required core credits during their freshman year, 2017-18

That compares to 61 percent at East and 87 percent at Chaney for the 2016-17 school year. The 2017-18 school year is the first year for the ninth-grade academies at the two high schools.

“It is very encouraging to see that 93 percent of our freshman students earned all four of their core credits this school year,” said Roshay Huff, principal at the East High School Ninth-Grade Academy.

"We stressed all year the importance of not getting behind and how this year would be setting them up for graduation. Every day our mantra was ‘I need this credit!’ and it's exciting to see that our students rose to the challenge. Students benefited from built-in intervention time and the extra support that the entire ninth grade academy team provided them. Relationships and consistency were key.”

The freshman academies provide students with goal setting, career exploration, specialized supports, guidance and instruction focused on individual growth and success. Each has its own teaching, guidance and administrative staffs and they operate like schools within schools.