Dollar store robber gets away with 82 of them


July 10, 2018 at 12:08p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a man who handed a note Monday to an employee at an Oak Street Dollar General store demanding money got away with $82.

Police were called to the store about 7 p.m., but could find no sign of the man after a search.

