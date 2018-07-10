Dollar store robber gets away with 82 of them
YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a man who handed a note Monday to an employee at an Oak Street Dollar General store demanding money got away with $82.
Police were called to the store about 7 p.m., but could find no sign of the man after a search.
