Detroit man tells police trio took clothes, shoes, phone


July 10, 2018 at 9:57a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 26-year-old Detroit man told police early today that three men, one of them armed, burst into his apartment in the 500 block of Falls Avenue and stole clothes, shoes and his phone.

Police were called about 12:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue, where the victim ran after his apartment was broken into.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000