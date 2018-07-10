Detroit man tells police trio took clothes, shoes, phone
YOUNGSTOWN — A 26-year-old Detroit man told police early today that three men, one of them armed, burst into his apartment in the 500 block of Falls Avenue and stole clothes, shoes and his phone.
Police were called about 12:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue, where the victim ran after his apartment was broken into.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 16, 2016 11:37 a.m.
Man arrested as city police probe robberies
- September 14, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Man arrested in Detroit Avenue shooting
- December 21, 2017 midnight
POLICE CALLS
- November 16, 2016 midnight
POLICE CALLS IN POLAND, BOARDMAN
- January 17, 2017 10:05 a.m.
Youngstown cops kept busy over weekend with robberies
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.