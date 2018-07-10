Coordinator resigns from city school district


July 10, 2018 at 2:13p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Trayvon Leech, Youngstown City Schools Title I coordinator, has resigned from the district.

His resignation follows Bob Klinar former Chaney High School principal who resigned this month; Tyrone Olverson, former district chief academic officer who resigned in April; and Youngstown Academic Distress Commission members Barbara Brothers, Brian Benyo and Jennifer Roller, who resigned in early March.

