Coordinator resigns from city school district
YOUNGSTOWN — Trayvon Leech, Youngstown City Schools Title I coordinator, has resigned from the district.
His resignation follows Bob Klinar former Chaney High School principal who resigned this month; Tyrone Olverson, former district chief academic officer who resigned in April; and Youngstown Academic Distress Commission members Barbara Brothers, Brian Benyo and Jennifer Roller, who resigned in early March.
