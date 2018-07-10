The city’s neighborhood street paving program is expected to start Monday

By David Skolnick

The city will spend $1,185,206 to pave portions of 62 neighborhood streets with work expected to start Monday.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of September, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

The city is spending about $150,000 less to pave neighborhood streets than it did last year, scaling back because of its financial situation, Shasho said.

The city’s general-fund budget is projected to end this year with only a $12,000 surplus and have a $16 million deficit by 2023.

“Most of the streets haven’t been paved in at least 15 years,” Shasho said. “We’d like to do them more frequently, but we don’t have the money to do it.”

R.T. Vernal Paving & Excavating Inc. of North Lima is the paving project’s contract for the sixth-consecutive year. Only one other company – Shelly & Sands of Youngstown – submitted a proposal for the work at a cost of $1,516,765.

The portions of 62 streets being paved equals 20.2 lane miles. A lane mile is 1 mile long and 12 feet wide.

The funding for the paving comes from the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant funds and its motor-vehicle license tax, Shasho said.

The city does a rating system to determine which streets are paved each year, he said.

The criteria includes the number of residents living on the streets, cracks, potholes, and its vehicular traffic volume.

“Potholes are a big issue,” Shasho said. “When we see widespread potholes and the constant need for patching, it draws our attention.”