Chaney High School Principal Bob Klinar resigns

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Chaney High School Principal Bob Klinar has resigned.

Youngstown City Schools Superintendent Joe Meranto said Klinar simply got another job. According to Twitter, Klinar got a job in Ashtabula County as a principal.

Klinar was among a number of school administrators hired by district CEO Krish Mohip in July 2017 with an annual salary of $111,750.

Mohip was put in place by House Bill 70, which enables him to lead the schools with state-appointed academic distress commission oversight. Both are now in place in the city. He refers to the elected school board as an advisory board.

Klinar joins others who have left, including Tyrone Olverson, former district chief academic officer who resigned in April; and Youngstown Academic Distress Commission members Barbara Brothers, Brian Benyo and Jennifer Roller, who resigned in early March.

Mohip also was seeking other jobs in three districts, in Minnesota, Colorado and North Dakota, but he eventually withdrew or another candidate was selected.

He is under contract in Youngstown until July 31, 2019.

Before Youngstown, Klinar was the principal of Milkovich Middle School in Maple Heights, Ohio, and principal of Lorain High School, another district under the auspices of HB 70.