Sen. Sherrod Brown says student camps help get young people interested in manufacturing

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

NORTH LIMA

Visiting a summer manufacturing camp for students, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said the program gets young people interested in manufacturing careers.

“Adults may think that manufacturing is old [with] no technology,” he said Monday at KTSDI in North Lima. “These kids are seeing here, and all over the Valley, technology that’s clean, that’s high-tech, it’s good work conditions and it’s a good way to make a living.”

Brown’s office started to help organize summer manufacturing camps in 2013 in Youngstown, and it’s grown to 19 camps in 15 Ohio counties this year.

The camps help introduce kids to American manufacturing, giving them the opportunity to learn about careers in their community, tour local manufacturing facilities and be taught how products are made.

The focus this year is on advanced manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is one of our state’s most important industries, but too often, our companies can’t find workers with the right skills, while our students don’t realize all the opportunities available to them,” said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat. “We need today’s Ohio students to realize all the potential careers they could have in Ohio manufacturing, and that’s why, for six years now, my office has put on summer manufacturing camps for fourth- through eighth-graders across Ohio.”

Community partners for this year’s camp include United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, and OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology.

The students visited KTSDI – which specializes in vehicle solutions such as electronic, hydraulic and mechanical control systems – Monday.

“Manufacturing is very important; I have a son who’s 9 years old, and we have to teach kids that age about manufacturing jobs,” said Ken Timming, KTSDI’s manager.