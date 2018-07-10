Boyfriend, son of slain woman found
YOUNGSTOWN — The boyfriend of a Fairgreen Avenue woman who was found dead in her apartment Friday and their 2-year-old son have been found safe in Cleveland.
Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said this morning that Maurice Lloyd, 45 and Glover Lloyd, 2, are both safe.
An autopsy was conducted Monday on Alouvise Harris, who was found dead about 4 p.m. Friday by police after officers went to her apartment because her mother had not seen her for a couple of days.
Blackburn said the autopsy turned up no signs of foul play.
Toxicology reports are now being done before a cause of death is determined.
