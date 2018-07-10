All 12 boys, their coach rescued from Thai cave
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Thailand’s navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their soccer coach have been rescued from a flooded cave in far northern Thailand, ending an ordeal that lasted more than two weeks.
They say the four boys and coach rescued Tuesday, after other rescues in the previous two days, are all safe.
The SEALs say they’re still waiting for a medic and three Navy SEALs who stayed with the boys to emerge from the cave.
