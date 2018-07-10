Agenda Wednesday

Crestview school board, 5:30 p.m., Vision 2020 levy meeting, high- school conference room, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Crestview school board, regular, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 44100 Crestview Rd., Columbiana.

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., 33, W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Liberty Township Board of Trustees, special meeting, 3:30 p.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County Commissioners, noon, staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Commissioners, 5:30 p.m., Lowellville City Hall, 140 E. Liberty St., Lowellville.

Poland Township Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., workshop session, Poland Township Government Center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Warren City Council, 5:15 p.m., caucus, followed by 6 p.m. meeting, Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Western Reserve Port Authority, 8:30 a.m. aviation meeting, followed by economic development meeting, followed by board meeting, conference room, third floor, Covelli Enterprises, 3900 E. Market St., Warren.

Youngstown Community School, finance committee, 8 a.m., 50 Essex St.

