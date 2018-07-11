2 announce intentions to run for Struthers mayor

STRUTHERS

Though the Struthers mayoral election is more than a year away, a pair of candidates has already emerged and announced intentions to win the seat currently held by Mayor Terry Stocker.

Catherine Cercone Miller, the secretary of the city’s law department and the president of the Struthers Rotary Community Corps; and Dallas Bigley, councilman-at-large and the owner of both Bigley Landscape Property Management as well as State Street Billiards and Bowling; will run for mayor.

Mayor Terry Stocker, who has served as mayor for the last decade, has yet to comment on whether he’ll run for re-election.

Bigley made his intentions known during the city’s Fourth of July parade, where he displayed banners reading “Bigley for Mayor.”

Cercone Miller, who has worked in the city’s law office for the last four years, said she decided to run for mayor a long time ago.

