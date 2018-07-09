Warriors Inc. to host its Youth Field Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Warriors Inc. will host its Youth Field Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28 at Youngstown State University Farmer’s Field, 618 Fifth Ave. This free event is intended for children from age 4 to 12 and will include parent and child activities, parent relays, 3 and under fun activities and more.

Participants must register by July 20 at Warriors Inc., 2733 Market St., between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. T-shirts must be ordered by Sunday. For information, contact Tammy Hale at 330-783-5440.

Two fires break out at Warren houses

WARREN

Warren police responded to two fires within an hour Saturday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, roadcast partner. The first one broke out just before 3 a.m. on Hall Street NW; the second, just after 4 a.m. on Federal Street NW. Firefighters said the homes were vacant and the causes of the fires are undetermined. Three departments also fought a fire in Leavittsburg that damaged a car and a house on adjacent properties. Nobody was hurt.

Woman faces charge of public indecency

YOUNGSTOWN

Rose Craig, 42, was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct with intoxication after police said she urinated on the sidewalk on Commerce Street Sunday morning just after midnight, according to a police report.

The report stated an officer initially saw her sleeping on the sidewalk, and after he ordered her to move, she walked down the street, pulled down her pants and urinated, then continued to walk away. Craig was taken to the Mahoning County jail. Motorcyclist injured in Liberty crash

LIBERTY

A man who was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle at the Belmont Avenue and Colonial Drive was sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Saturday evening, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s, broadcast partner.

The driver suffered multiple broken bones and the driver of the Prius was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Wellness Walk meeting planned for July 17

YOUNGSTOWN

The next planning committee meeting for the annual African American Male Wellness Walk is at 11:30 a.m. July 17 at the W.J. Cobbin Officer Tower, 1350 Fifth Ave. The free walk and health screenings will be Aug. 11 at the Covelli Centre on Front Street downtown. The screenings begin at 7 a.m. and the walk and run will begin about an hour later.

For information, call 330-788-1696 or go to the website www.aawalk.org

Vacant house burns in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

A home on Ravine Road was destroyed by a fire Saturday at about 2:30 a.m., according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

There was nobody home when the fire broke out, but at least one pet in the home died. The fire is under investigation.