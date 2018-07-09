TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Jonathan W. Boyd, 23, of Warren, and Emily A. Hoopes, 23, of same.

John J. Thurick III, 19, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Lauren N. Cunningham, 18, of McDonald.

Kayla M. Axiotis, 23, of Warren, and Chris Georgalos, 30, of Houston, Texas.

Robert B. Nichols, 52, of Cortland, and Tania A. Butcher, 48, of same.

Andrew T. Grasso, 43, of West Hartford, Conn., and Sarah A. Milligan, 37, of same.

Erica R. Clodfelter, 27, of Olney, Ill., and Corey A. Sapp, 19, of Niles.

Nathan M. Palko, 25, of Warren, and Samantha M. Peacock, 26, of same.

Donald A. Fenstermaker, 47, of Southington, and Jennifer S. Rider, 50, of same.

Javon A. Lomax, 22, of Warren, and Kiana R. Rutledge, 21, of same.

Malcolm A. Varner, 25, of Warren, and Elizabeth A. Pistritto, 23, of same.

William L. Austin, 20, of Niles, and Joey K. Moore, 20, of same.

Matthew N. Messner, 33, of Girard, and Brenda L. Varner, 36, of same.

Ivory R. Turner, 20, of Kinsman, and James W. Miller Jr., 20, of same.

Adam S. Miller, 27, of Mesopotamia, and Sofia N. M. Coronel, 23, of same.

Brian A. Barrios, 37, of Warren, and Rebecca M. Osthoff, 29, of same.

William J. Banner, 29, of Girard, and Suzanne L. Marsco, 28, of same.

Jason L. McDowell, 27, of Kinsman, and Amber L. Hoffstetter, 29, of same.

Alexander R. Recker, 24, of Warren, and Brooke A. Chaney, 23, of same.

Osamwonyi Johnson-Osayande, 37, of Warren, and Jessica N. White, 29, of same.

Aeriel L. Lauth, 24, of Niles, and Matthew D. Fuller, 25, of same.

Megan M. McCarty, 39, of Warren, and Amanda M. Nicol, 39, of same.

Steven E. Mast, 24, of West Farmington, and Anna Mae Troyer, 22, of Windsor.

Ronald R. Kolonich Jr., 43, of Fowler, and Robin Rae Lennox, 46, of same.

William H. Stevanus Jr., 37, of Girard, and Hillary S. Kane, 37, of same.

Travis J. Thompson, 27, of Hubbard, and Caitlin M. Rose, 25, of same.

William N. Terihay, 38, of Diamond, and Melissa A. Morrison, 35, of Warren.

Marie Ciapala, 38, of Warren, and Kevin M. Summerville, 35, of same.

Bethany H. McCuen, 25, of Warren, and Dylan C. Wyant, 24, of Leavittsburg.

Kiriakos J. Kakavros, 30, of Cortland, and Anne M. Cadle, 26, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert C. McFall Sr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carl W. Bianco et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Associated Realty and Development Co. et al, tax foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Iva L. Drummond et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank v. Cynthia L. Mason et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank v. Robert G. Gardi et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jacquelyn Kopatich et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Timothy G. Bower et al, foreclosure.

American Advisors Group v. Mildred E. Colley et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jerry J. Vennette et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Consavella M. Nicholson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John F. Rice et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Jon A Juillerat et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank v. Phyllis R. Pirko et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas v. Patricia K. Mealy et al, forclosure.

Mercy Health Youngstown LLC v. Dixie Miranda, other civil.

Bradley Dinnan et al v. Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc., other civil.

Cavalry SPV I Inc. v. Lisa Hoerig, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Amanda Sharp, other civil.

Ally Bank v. Tiffany Chappell, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Loretta Meadows, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rachael Winkleman, other civil.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Service v. Thomas Mahoney et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Paul Kelley, other civil.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Paul E. Dourm, other civil.

Kent State University v. Alan S. Lade, other civil.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Sheri L. Elliott, other civil.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Amy C. Hoover, other civil.

Jarelle Johnson v. Jaered Andrews et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Richard Chapman, other civil.

Carol Hoffman et al v. Susan Santone et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Corey Dye, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rachael Rendessy, other civil.

Monray J. Bell v. Carl D. Mathews Sr., other torts.

Linda C. Mears v. Wal Mart Stores East LP, other torts.

Richard Delaquila Jr. v. Trumbull County et al, workers’ compensation.

William Killin v. O’Charley’s et al, workers’ compensation.

Nichole M. Johnson v. Sarah Morrison Admin et al, workers’ compensation.

Teresa E. Jefferies v. Trumbull Memorial Hospital et al, workers’ compensation.

Tracy L. Hacker v. Magna Seating of America Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Kelly J. Shaffer v. General Motors et al, workers’ compensation.

Carla A. Huffman v. Sarah Morrison Admin et al, workers’ compensation.

Jody W. Shellhammer v. Precision Runners LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Tim D. Joy v. Sarah Morrison Admin, et al, workers’ compensation.

Rosemary Cool v. Venture Plastic Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

State of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Steve Lisko Jr. et al, money.

State of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Landtech Services LLC, money.

State of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Todd W. Harding, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Adgate Garden Center Inc., money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. CRS Painting & Wallpapering et al, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Claude D. Dangerfield, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. William A. Enyeart, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kitsa Efstathiadis, money.(3)

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Verl E. Fuller, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Curt R. Guisler, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Gary R. Gibson, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Cleathus O. Jones et al, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ellwood O. Jones et al, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jeffrey Clutter, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jalela LLC, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Local & Global Investments Corp., money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Niles Mirror & Glass Inc., money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Lynn S. Sovacool, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Sam Stengo, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Renee R. Stofira, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Spot at the Top of the Hill Inc., money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Thornie Enterprises LLC, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Damion L. Walters, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Carter Heating N Cooling LLC, money.(2)

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. William Cole, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Cooper Cycle and Fitness Center LLC, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Aaron K. Dukes, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Arthur Einzig, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Holly A. Gainey et al, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Harmony Hill LLC, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. James Jones, money.(5)

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Valley Environmental Labs Inc., money.

Progressive Preferred Insurance Co. v. Mechelle D. Covach, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jennifer Gabrielson, money.

LHR Inc. v. Brenda Ballas, money.

Household Bank v. Sandra L. Curry, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Anita L. Kramer v. Jeffery M. Kramer.

Heidi Schumaker-Lawver v. Craig Lawver.

Ralph W. Jones Jr. v. Lisa K. Jones.

Andy Miller v. Kayla Miller.

Patricia A. Hunter v. Robert J. Hunter Jr.

Troy Whipple v. Kathirene Whipple.

Jill G. Weisse v. James H. Weisse II.

Thomas R. Hull v. Melissa A. Hull.

Divorces Asked

Aubrey M. Redmon v. Kurt L. Redmon.

Gregory Dombroski v. Stephanie Petrucz.

Shannon A. Wallace v. Braden B. Wallace.

Robert E. Davis v. Marion Davis.

Theresa N. Miller v. William L. Miller.

Cynthia S. Custer v. Gerald B. Custer Jr.

Melissa A. Miller v. Steven Miller.

Connie Raib v. Ersam R. Raib.

Katherine E. Kohn v. Scott C. Hillman.

Linda S. Snowden v. Gene J. Snowden.