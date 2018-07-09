Trial of former Sebring water operator now Sept. 17

SEBRING — The water-quality criminal case filed by the Ohio Attorney Generals Office against former Sebring Water Department operator James V. Bates has been reset to 9 a.m. Sept. 17 in the Mahoning Sebring Area Court.

The trial had to be rescheduled in May because the visiting judge, Patricia Cosgrove, and defense attorney John Juhasz were completing the trial of former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante when the Bates trial date in May arrived.

Bates, 62, of Carey Road in Salem, is charged with three counts of violating state laws requiring water system operators to timely notify their customers when routine testing indicates there is an excessive amount of lead in the drinking water. The charges are from 2015.

If convicted, Bates could get up to four years in prison on each count.