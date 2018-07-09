Trial of former Sebring water operator now Sept. 17
SEBRING — The water-quality criminal case filed by the Ohio Attorney Generals Office against former Sebring Water Department operator James V. Bates has been reset to 9 a.m. Sept. 17 in the Mahoning Sebring Area Court.
The trial had to be rescheduled in May because the visiting judge, Patricia Cosgrove, and defense attorney John Juhasz were completing the trial of former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante when the Bates trial date in May arrived.
Bates, 62, of Carey Road in Salem, is charged with three counts of violating state laws requiring water system operators to timely notify their customers when routine testing indicates there is an excessive amount of lead in the drinking water. The charges are from 2015.
If convicted, Bates could get up to four years in prison on each count.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 25, 2017 9:13 a.m.
Former Sebring water-system operator to go on trial Nov. 6
- January 23, 2018 11:43 a.m.
Attorneys debate evidence in Bates/OEPA trial
- January 23, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Sebring's ex-water operator blaming EPA for notification failure
- January 24, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Sebring ex-water operator placing blame on EPA
- May 6, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Trial of former Sebring water operator to be reset
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.