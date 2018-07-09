Success After 6 receives upport from Thomases Family Endowment

YOUNGSTOWN

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley received a check for $15,000 from representatives of the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation on Monday.

Success After 6 is the United Way’s education initiative in the Youngstown City School District that provides both academic and general living support to children and families in need.

The Thomases Family Endowment was established in 2011 following the death of Irwin Thomases.