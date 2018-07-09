Stocks open higher on Wall Street


July 9, 2018 at 10:02a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, building on gains from late last week, as technology companies and banks rose.

Apple rose 1.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Monday, and JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.8 percent.

After mostly falling over the last two weeks as trade tensions escalated between the U.S. and China, traders are turning their attention to second-quarter company earnings, which start to come out this week.

The S&P 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,775.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,652. The Nasdaq composite climbed 47 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,736.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86 percent.

