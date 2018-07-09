Ohio elections chief makes changes to keep voters on rolls


July 9, 2018 at 1:48p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief says he’s making extra efforts to help Ohio voters remain registered after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the state’s stringent practices for removing inactive voters from rolls.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted issued several directives Monday. They follow the high court’s June ruling.

Husted, a lieutenant governor candidate, says no registrations will be canceled before November’s election. However, a process that flags inactive voters for future removal is resuming.

Husted directed county election boards to send additional notices to voters before they’re removed from the rolls. He’s also made activity at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles count as voter activity under maintenance rules. His website also will be updated so the confirmation status of a voter’s registration appears.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500