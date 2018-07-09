Monster trucks will return to Covelli Centre in February

YOUNGSTOWN — The Toughest Monster Truck tour will return to Covelli Centre for two performances, Feb. 1 and 2.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $21 to $25 and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

Those who purchase tickets before Aug. 9 will receive free pit passes. After that date, pit passes will be sold for $5.