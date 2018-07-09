TRUMP COURT PICK | Democrat faults conservative role in nomination
1:32 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has yet to announce his pick for Supreme Court, but Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania — up for re-election — says he’ll be opposed.
Casey says the list of judges Trump has used to find a Supreme Court nominee is the “fruit of a corrupt process straight from the D.C. swamp.” He cites involvement of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank in drafting the list.
The Democratic senator is up for re-election this year in a state Trump won in 2016. The race is not expected to be competitive.
Bob Salera, a campaign spokesman for Senate Republicans, said Casey has “given up any pretense of being a moderate voice” by opposing Trump’s nominee sight unseen.
Casey says he is “pro-life,” but regularly sides with supporters of abortion rights in Senate votes.
11:48 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The conservative Judicial Crisis Network is set to launch a $1.4 million ad buy on behalf of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
Trump is expected to reveal his pick at 9 p.m. today. When the announcement is made, the campaign will kick off. It will feature cable and digital advertising in states including Alabama, Indiana, North Dakota and West Virginia.
The campaign will include a biographical ad about the nominee.
The group started advertising after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement. The new ad brings their total investment to $2.4 million. They will also launch a website with information on the nominee
