City man stable after getting shot in the leg
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 22-year-old Clearmount Avenue man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg.
Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to Glenwood and Parkwood avenues, where they found the victim who had what reports described as a "major" gunshot wound to the leg.
It was the second shooting police responded to Sunday on the South Side. About 3:10 p.m. a man was found with a gunshot wound at a store at East Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street after officers answered a gunshot call on East Judson Avenue.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 14, 2017 11:21 a.m.
Man gives conflicting accounts of how he got shot in both legs
- November 14, 2016 11:26 a.m.
City man treated for gunshot wound
- October 10, 2017 2:36 p.m.
Man wounded in Youngstown shooting
- July 9, 2018 midnight
Afternoon shooting on Youngstown’s S. Side injures man
- November 15, 2017 10:54 p.m.
Man found shot to death tonight on East Pasedena
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.