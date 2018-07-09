City man stable after getting shot in the leg

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 22-year-old Clearmount Avenue man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to Glenwood and Parkwood avenues, where they found the victim who had what reports described as a "major" gunshot wound to the leg.

It was the second shooting police responded to Sunday on the South Side. About 3:10 p.m. a man was found with a gunshot wound at a store at East Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street after officers answered a gunshot call on East Judson Avenue.