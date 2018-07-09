Child, 4, dies in fire


July 9, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

ELYRIA

— Authorities say a fire has destroyed a house in northeast Ohio and the body of a 4-year-old boy was recovered from the home after the blaze.

Officials with the Elyria Fire Department say the fire broke out about 3 p.m. Saturday. Fire officials say four people inside the home made it out safely, but someone told them there was a child still inside. Fire officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Fire Inspector Paul Males says the boy’s body was found in an upstairs bedroom after the fire. Authorities didn’t immediately release the child’s name.

Fire officials were trying to determine the cause.

of the blaze.

