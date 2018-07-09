Wheels wowed: Benefit show draws hundreds of cars

BY samantha phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

A 1981 DeLorean, the car that claimed its fame as a time machine in the movie “Back to the Future,” was among the classy cars on display at the Armstrong Street Scene Car & Custom Bike Show at the Chili’s and Southern Park Mall parking lots Sunday.

The car show started six years ago to raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank while giving car and bike enthusiasts a venue to meet with other fans and show off their vehicles.

Mike Shobel and his father Darryl restore cars together, and this year they brought their DeLorean, which has gull-wing doors that open vertically, and a 1971 Maverick. Mike Shobel joked that the DeLorean’s flux capacitor is in the shop.

“I grew up working on cars with [my father],” Mike Shobel of Boardman said. “That’s our thing, working on cars and going to car shows. It’s a nice hobby.”

The cars have sentimental value for the father-son duo; Darryl has driven the Maverick since high school, and Darryl took the DeLorean to his high school prom.

“It’s almost like going back in time. It’s cool because this is what the cars looked like from the ‘50s, ‘60s; there are cars from every decade,” Mike Shobel said of the car show. “It’s nostalgic.”

Darryl Shobel said rebuilding cars isn’t as popular with today’s generation, but it’s something he has done all his life, and he started doing it with his father.

“It’s in your blood; you don’t get it out,” Darryl Shobel said.

Megan Ellashek, one of the event organizers, said there are typically around 300 cars registered for the car show. Some car owners won prizes including Best in Show.

Ron Dycman of Canfield featured his 1939 Lincoln Zephyr that he worked on for nine years. He said it took thousands of hours to completely rebuild the exterior and renovate the exterior.

Frank Hassay of Liberty brought his 1962 Thunderbird to the show, which was for sale. Hassey owns Quality Auto Body, so he has plenty of car restorations under his belt.

He reiterated that it’s in his blood and said, “I’ve been doing it for 50 years ... I’m not going to retire, I’m going to keep doing it until I can’t do it anymore.”

Jeff Wilson of Boardman displayed his 1963 Corvette, which was rebuilt as a racing car. On the inside was a tank of nitrous oxide and other materials he uses for racing. The customized car took about a year to build. There are parachutes at the tail end of the car to slow it down at the end of the race.

The sense of community is what brings Wilson to car shows.

“That’s the biggest thing, is you get to see your friends and make new ones,” he said.

Ellashek thanked the community for its support and for all the donated raffle baskets, and Chili’s for offering their space as a venue.

Clips from today’s car show and past car shows can be seen on Armstrong’s television channels 20 and 100 and on their YouTube channel, Armstrong Street Scene.