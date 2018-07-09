Brown meets with students at KTSDI in North Lima


July 9, 2018 at 11:19a.m.

NORTH LIMA — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown visited today with students participating in a Summer Manufacturing Camp at KTSDI in North Lima.

“Manufacturing is one of our state’s most important industries, but too often, companies can’t find workers with the right skills, while our students don’t realize all the opportunities available to them,” said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat.

The camps, which Brown’s office cosponsors, helps introduce kids to American manufacturing and how products are made.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

