Boyfriend, son of woman still missing

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are still looking for the boyfriend of a woman found dead Friday in her Fairgreen Avenue apartment and their 2-year-old son.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said an autopsy is expected to be performed today on Alouvise Harris, who was found dead by police about 4 p.m. in her apartment.

Blackburn said there were no obvious signs of foul play when Harris was found but detectives are concerned because there is no sign of her boyfriend, Maurice Lloyd, 45, nor their son, Glover Floyd, 2.

Blackburn said Maurice Floyd has not returned messages and police do not know where he’s at. Investigators want to speak to Floyd to make sure he and his son are safe, police said.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts can call police at 330-742-8911, 330-742-8950 or 911.