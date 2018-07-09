UPDATE | Officials search for bear in Austintown Township Park
AUSTINTOWN — A black bear was reportedly spotted in Austintown Township Park.
Park supervisor Todd Shaffer said Ohio Division of Wildlife has been notified locally.
“A search of the trails has been conducted by myself and staff [and they] saw nothing,” he said. “Residents encountered while searching [were] made aware of situation.
"Black bears generally want nothing to do with humans. We are not closing down [and] we will continue to search and keep aware. Anyone sighting a bear at Park encouraged to call Park office 330-793-0718 or Police with location.”
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
