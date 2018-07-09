Agenda Tuesday
Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., commons area, Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.
Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.
Lowellville school board, building and grounds committee, 6 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.
Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.
Girard school board, 4 p.m., special meeting, high-school library, 1244 Shannon Road.
Warren City Council, 5 p.m., caucus room, municipal building, 141 South St. SE.
