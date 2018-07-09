Your guide to this week's Trumbull County Fair

Staff report

BAZETTA

The 172nd edition of the Trumbull County Fair opened Sunday with a preview day that included harness racing in the grandstand. Here is a rundown of events through the run of the fair, which ends next Sunday. Admission is free Monday and Tuesday. The $10 general admission Wednesday through Sunday includes access to mechanical rides and most grandstand shows.

The fair is located on Everett Hull Road in Bazetta, not far from the Elm Road Exit of the Route 5 bypass.

MONDAY – SET UP DAY

5 p.m.: Harness racing, Grandstand

5:30 p.m.: 4-H Style Show Revue, Historical Stage

6:30 p.m.: 4-H Royal Court Contest, Historical Stage

TUESDAY – OPENING DAY (free gate admission; rides cost $7)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates open at 10 a.m.

11 a.m.: 4-H booth judging

Noon: Opening Ceremony, Historical Stage

1 p.m.: Flower Show opens

1:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Coronation

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest, Sawyer Ring

3:30 p.m.: Momentum Dance Studio, Historical Stage

5 p.m.: Fast & Furious Feet, Historical Stage

5:30 p.m.: Family Pride Bluegrass Band, Grandstand; Parade of Colors & Float Competition, 4-H area

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

6:30 p.m.: Northern Whiskey Band, Grandstand

7 p.m.: Parade of Colors Costume Class, Sawyer Ring

7:30 p.m.: Chris Higbee Concert, Grandstand ($5)

10 p.m.: Gates close

WEDNESDAY (free admission to all veterans with I.D.)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Goat Show/Open Class Specialty Goat Show/Open Class Rabbit Show

9:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show

10:30 a.m.: Commissioners meeting, Historical Stage

Noon: Jr. Fair Rabbit Show

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

1 p.m.: Jr. Fair Cloverbud Show & Tell/STEM Activity, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Sheep Show/Open Class Sheep Show, Universal Show Ring

3 p.m.: Outstanding Dairy Contest, dairy barns

5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Swine Show, SALE Barn

6 p.m.: Auto Races: Rush Dirt Late Model Touring Series & Sportsman Modified Touring Series, Grandstand

6-9 p.m.: Karaoke, Bicentennial Stage/Joshua Lee Nelson, Historical Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

10 p.m.: Gates close

THURSDAY (kids 14 and under free admission, rides $7)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Cat Show/Jr. Fair Reptile Show/Jr. Fair Poultry/Jr. Fair Western Pleasure Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

9:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Pocket Pets/Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship & Dairy Show

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Cavy Show

1 p.m.: Spelling Bee, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship

6 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Show/National Kiddie Tractor Pull, Jr. Fair area

6 p.m.: Auto races, Modified Touring Series & Rush Sportsman Modified Touring

6-9 p.m.: Trouble Clef performance, Bicentennial Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

7-9 p.m.: Taylor Borton, Historical Stage

10 p.m.: Gates close

FRIDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship/Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship/Open Class Dairy Goat Show

9:30 a.m.: Open Class Dairy Cattle Show

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Scavenger Hunt

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

3 p.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship

4-5 p.m.: Gordon Martial Arts, Historical Stage

5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle horse Versatility Competition, Sawyer Ring

6 p.m.: Horse Pulls, Draft Horse Ring

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

6-9 p.m.: Damian Knapp Band, Bicentennial Stage

7:30 p.m.: Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania

6-10 p.m.: Take II performance, Historical Stage

10 p.m.: Gates close

SATURDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Open Class Draft Horse Halter judging, Draft horse area

10 a.m.: Open Class Drive-in Draft Horse & Pony/Half linger Hitch Show, Draft Horse Ring

10:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Livestock sale

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Motorcycle Show, Bazetta Road

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2-3 p.m.: Kick It Up Cloggers, Historical Stage

2:30 p.m.: Truck & Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions, Grandstand

4-5 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage/Rock N Country Cloggers, Historical Stage

6-9 p.m.: Blue Siren performance, Bicentennial Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

7-10 p.m.: Damian Knapp Acoustic, Historical Stage

10 p.m.: Gates close

SUNDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

9-9:30 a.m.: Rooster Crowing Contest, Oak Grove

10 a.m.: Skillet Tossing Contest, Draft Horse Ring

10-10:30 a.m.: Pastor Spencer nondenominational service, Historical Stage

11 a.m.: Corn hole tournament, Oak Grove

Noon: Cow milking contest, milking parlor

1 p.m.: 4-H public speaking contest, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

1-3 p.m.: Binge performance, Bicentennial Stage

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction/Dress a Kow Contest and Pee Wee Diary Showmanship, Universal Show Ring

2:30-4:40 p.m.: Thomas Toth performance, Historical Stage

4-5 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage

5 p.m.: Demolition Derby, Grandstand

5-7 p.m.: Tyler Jenkins Trio performance, Historical Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

6-9 p.m.: Legends of Music, Bicentennial Stage

8 p.m.: Gates close

9:30 p.m., approximately: Fireworks display after the Demolition Derby

Source: Trumbull County Fair Board