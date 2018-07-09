Warren mother of victim of Gazette shootings attends memorial
Associated Press
DUNDALK, Md.
Friends and family members offered their fond memories of Rebecca Smith, one of five employees killed in a shooting in a Maryland newspaper’s office.
The Baltimore Sun reports that dozens gathered at a visitation in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon to pay respects.
Smith’s mother, Beth Rittenour, of Warren, Ohio, called her “smart, beautiful, talented, everything you want in a daughter.”
The 34-year-old Smith joined The Capital as an advertising sales assistant in November. She and four of her colleagues were killed June 28 when a gunman attacked the paper’s Annapolis newsroom.
Her cousin, Tammy Kaskel, said Smith was always extremely supportive of others.
Smith would always accompany her fiance, Dewayne Poling Jr., on trips he took to play softball. Over the weekend, Poling’s team held a benefit softball tournament in her memory.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 9, 2018 midnight
Warren mom of Gazette victim remembers her daughter fondly
- July 2, 2018 12:37 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING MONDAY
- October 4, 2017 11:31 a.m.
Las Vegas victims: 'You’d need a poet to tell everything’
- January 4, 2017 midnight
Debbie Reynolds did it all
- December 4, 2016 12:08 a.m.
Familiar and new featured at annual Butler holiday show
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.