Wall That Heals coming to Warren’s Packard Park in August

Staff report

WARREN

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Warren Heritage Center and Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission are bringing The Wall That Heals to Packard Park on Aug. 16-19.

The wall is a three-fourths-scale replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Free on-site parking is available at W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave NW.

The Wall That Heals and its Mobile Education Center will be open 24 hours per day starting after the 11 a.m. Aug. 16 opening ceremony through the noon closing ceremony Aug. 19. It is free.

It honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces during the Vietnam War and bears the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died in Vietnam.

Warren will be the only Ohio stop out of 38 sites chosen for 2018 national tour. The 375-foot exhibit stands 71/2 feet tall at its highest point. Visitors will be able to make name rubbings of individual service members.

The 53-foot education center includes digital photos of “Hometown Heroes,” area service members whose names are on The Wall.