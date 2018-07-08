Gregg A. Rossi is the new Mahoning County Bar Association president

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Gregg A. Rossi is the new president of the Mahoning County Bar Association with Kelly A. Johns serving as president-elect of the organization.

Trustees elected for three-year terms for the association are Mike D. Harlan, Edward J. Hartwig and Corey J. Grimm. Scott Kamenitsa was elected for a two-year term.

The bar association met late last month for its annual election banquet at the Youngstown Country Club.

Honored for 60 years as an attorney were Charles J. Bannon and Chester W. Horlick while Alan R. Kretzer and Carl D. Rafoth were honored for 50 years as attorneys.

Kirshna James, president of the bar association’s foundation, announced scholarships to those pursuing courses in legal studies. They are Matthew Stevens receiving the $2,500 Irwin I. Kretzer Scholarship; Kevin Michael Burns, Katherine McKenzie Hunter, McKenzie Compton and Nicholas Anthony Cordova receiving $1,500 MCBA Foundation Scholarships; Samuel Jordan receiving the $1,500 MCBA Daniel L. Rossi Scholarship; Audrey Schoenike receiving the $1,500 MCBA Rigelhaupt Scholarship; and Katherine Jones receiving the $1,000 MCBA Foundation Scholarship.