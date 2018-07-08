BUSINESS DIGEST || Ribbon cutting

Ribbon cutting

COLUMBIANA

Finer Things Boutique, 139 Town Center, recently hosted a one-year anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Finer Things is located in the new development in Town Center at Firestone Farms.

The store offers a wide range of women’s clothing and accessories. It is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Julie Rinko will host an anniversary celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. July 26. Guests will be offered champagne, cupcakes and deals throughout the store.

Spa special

BOARDMAN

Spa Le Jeane, a full-service spa specializing in hair, nails, massage, facials, skin care and hair care, recently announced a Red, White & Blue special for this month.

The special will feature products made in the spa’s kitchen using fresh blueberries and strawberries. Heavy whipping cream and honey will accompany the fresh fruit.

Guests can come in throughout the month to get a Red, White & Blue massage, facial or pedicure. Visit SpaLeJeane.com for information.

Sheetz for The Kidz

ALTOONA, PA.

Throughout this month, Sheetz will host in-store fundraising for its Sheetz for The Kidz programs, with 100 percent of all customer donations going to support local children.

Sheetz for The Kidz, an employee-driven charitable organization, provides children in need with the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with new toys, clothes and other necessities.

Sheetz employees participate in shopping, wrapping and hosting parties for participating children. Last year, more than $1.5 million raised benefited 9,300 children in the six states where Sheetz operates.

In partnership with Make-A-Wish, the funds also sponsor children with life-threatening conditions.

Ladder safety

HOWLAND

The Mahoning Valley Safety Council will host an event on ladder safety from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Leo’s Ristorante, 7042 E. Market St.

Pat Palmer of Flaherty Sales will present information about safe work practices for ladder use at work and home.

The cost is $25 for Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber members, and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit regionalchamber.com/events.

Chamber event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host an “HR Hot Topics” event on class-action waivers from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the chamber’s 17th-floor conference room, located at Federal Plaza Central No. 1600.

The Supreme Court recently issued a ruling that an arbitration agreement containing a waiver of class proceedings is enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act, notwithstanding certain provisions of the National Labor Relations Act that seemed to state otherwise, according to the chamber.

The event will discuss the implications of this decision on the enforceability of these waivers.

The cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.

Visit regionalchamber.com/events to register.

Staff reports