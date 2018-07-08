Munnell Run Farm has kids’ programs this summer

Staff report

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, will host kids’ programs Thursdays throughout the summer, with the first three taking place this month.

These programs are designed for children age 6 to 8. Each program has a different focus that highlights unique aspects of gardening and agriculture.

Registration is requested by the Tuesday before the class. The cost is $5 per program.

A trip to Villa Maria Farm in Pulaski, Pa., is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Participants will tour the farm and have a chance to get a taste of its blueberry patch.

Transportation to and from the farm will be provided. Pack a disposable dinner to eat on the way.

A program highlighting the importance of pollinators will be offered from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 26.

Participants will have the opportunity to go butterfly hunting in hopes of finding Monarch caterpillars.

Be sure to wear long pants and boots. Take a container to collect the butterflies.

The Mercer County Conservation District, in cooperation with the farm, will host its annual watershed explorer’s camp July 25-27. This camp is for children between the age of 10 and 15. Participants will learn the importance of water quality through hands-on, interactive learning at Lake Wilhelm.

Campers will have the opportunity to assist in a macroinvertebrate (underwater creatures) study, assist in a chemical assessment of the stream, discuss the importance of streams, have the opportunity to kayak and learn water safety and go on a small day hike.

The focus of this year’s camp is on forestry and its role in water quality and the environment. Transportation is provided to and from the farm to off-site locations. Cost for the camp is $125. Pre-registration is required by Monday and is considered complete upon receiving the registration form and payment.

For questions on any of the programs and to pre-register, call 724-662-2242.