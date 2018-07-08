MILESTONES

PH.D

Jim LaRiccia, son of the late James A. and Christine LaRiccia, has completed his Ph.D. in educational leadership from Youngstown State University.

LaRiccia is a 1972 graduate of Ursuline High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education and completed his master degree in education administration at YSU.

Having served in public, private and charter schools, LaRiccia has spent 20 years as a teacher and 20 years as a principal.

He is the principal at Northwest Local Schools in Stark County.

He lives in Austintown with his wife, Betsy, and daughter Dawn. His other children include Rachael, Nathan and Michelle.

DOCTORS

Brittany Bobovnyik of Boardman recently was presented her doctor of osteopathic medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens.

Dr. Bobovnyik is a 2011 graduate of Canfield High School and a 2014 graduate of Youngstown State University, where she graduated summa cum laude with her bachelor’s degree. During her time at YSU, she participated in the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Professional Health Honors Society and the Golden Key International Honour Society.

Bobovnyik completed her residency at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital in Boardman.

She is the daughter of Atty. David and Lisa (Kozesky) Bobovnyik of Boardman, the granddaughter of David and Joan (Snyder) Bobovnyik of Boardman, and the late Robert and Carmel (Willmitch) Kozesky of Youngstown.

Dayna Love, daughter of Richard and Cheryl Love of Canfield, has graduated from Ohio State University with a doctor of veterinary medicine degree

Dr. Love is a 2010 graduate of Canfield High School. She graduated from Otterbein University in May 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in equine pre-veterinary medicine and molecular biology with a minor in life science.

Love is the granddaughter of Michael and Joanne Savko and JoAnn Love and the late Harry Love.

She will be practicing at South Rhea Animal Hospital in Soddy Daisy, Tenn.

