COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS
COURTS
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
NEW CASES
Discover Bank v. Michael Greeneisen, money.
Discover Bank v. Christian Kapp, money.
FFS Inc. v. Terry Smith et al, money.
Corina Chestnut v. Zarbana Aluminum Extrusions LLC et al, personal injury.
dissolutions asked
Jennifer Hardy, 911 Franklin Ave., Salem, and Joseph Hardy, Chesapeake, Va.
dissolutions granted
Kristin McNicol and Sean McNicol.
Jon Hoyt and Erin Hoyt.
Barbara Colarossi and Matthew Colarossi.
Deloris Bolen and James Bolen.
divorces asked
Natasha Meier, 46301 Kayann Lane, New Waterford, v. Jack Meier, 46310 Waynewood, New Waterford.
Terri Sayre, 411 4th St., Wellsville, v. Karl Sayre, 203 W. 6th St., East Liverpool.
Jayne Bezerdi of Columbiana v. Walter Bezerdi, 1691 Maple St., Salem.
Grant Oesch, 2532 S. Bandy Road, Alliance, v. Cristal Oesch, 417 Arbor Road NE, Minerva.
Katie Rozeski, of 39785 state Route 14, Salem, v. Jacob Rozeski, 46587 state Route 46, New Waterford.
John Bruta, 550 S. Ellsworth, Salem, v. Natalee Bruta, 829 S. Lincoln Ave., Salem.
divorces granted
Laura Hanna v. Jeffrey Hanna.
docket
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Randall Eltringham et al, judgment for plaintiff.
Bowling Green State University v. Madison Courtney, judgment for plaintiff.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Docket
Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Angela Clark et al, foreclosure.
Statebridge Company LLC v. Christal A. Murray et al, foreclosure.
US Bank NA v. Jennifer A. Wadas et al, foreclosure.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Barbara J. Salyard et al, foreclosure.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Stacey J. Enderton et al, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Beth A. Behnke et al, foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Colleen Girtz, default.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kate E. Harkless, dismissed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kyle A. Corrigan et al, dismissed.
Emily Shelter v. Wilmer Troyer, dismissed.
State v. Glenn R. Fulton, dismissed.
Mildred E. Colley v. Warren Ohio Hospital Company LLC et al, dismissed.
State v. Laurie L. Pizzulo, sentenced.
State v. Rodger L. Raub, sentenced.
State v. Marcus J. Bradshaw, sentenced.
State v. Antoine L. Burgess, sentenced.
State v. Charles L. Sonoga, sentenced.
State v. Kasey L. Wright, sentenced.
State v. Scott Langham, sentenced.
State v. Michael W. Mansfield, sentenced.
State v. Jason A. Welz, sentenced.
Paul A. Parker v. Brian Kidwell et al, settled.
Jonathan J. Oliver v. Physicians Diag & Rehab Center of Warren Inc. et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Donald Miller et al, dismissed.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Valerie S. Helco, dismissed.
Vonda Motton v. St. Joseph Medical Center et al, dismissed.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Alice Wortman, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Janice M. McDermott, dismissed.
Cab East LLC v. Michael W. Molnar et al, dismissed.
Dissolutions granted
Kimberly S. Wheeler and Benjamin J. Wheeler.
Carrie Anna Talkington and Cody L. Urso.
Rachelle L. Morrison and Bryan L. Morrison.
John L. Geiger and Deborah C. Geiger.
Daniel Davis and Dana Davis.
Lewis Lawhorn and April April D. Lawhorn.
Kevin Mohan and Heather Mohan.
Amanda Lawrence and Michael R. Lawrence.
Divorces granted
Lawrence Hall v. Alonis Johnson-Hall.
Brent E. Wilcox v. Janine R. Wilcox.
Robert Morris v. Mary Jo Morris.
April Lapointe v. Glen R. Lapointe III.
Jonathan B. Edwards v. Ashley G. Edwards.
Legal separations granted
Joshua Risher v. Christy Moyer.
domestic cases dismissed
Delshawn L. Dansler v. Conchetta Vogle.
Tina R. Mort v. Lawrence D. Champ.
Tamara Rosha v. Michael D. Cadwall.
Bonnie Hileman v. Melvin J. Burgos.
