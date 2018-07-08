METRO DIGEST || Car crashes Dollar General

Car crashes store

NEW MIDDLETOWN

A woman accidentally backed her car into a Dollar General on Saturday. Police said she may have hit the gas instead of the brakes. No one was hurt, but the store was heavily damaged. The woman was not cited, but will be responsible for all damages. A store manager said similar incidents have happened five or six times before.

Road closure

BROOKFIELD

Stewart Sharon Road between Bedford and Hubbard Thomas roads, will be closed to through traffic Aug. 6-23 for the South Bedford Road Sanitary Sewer Project, the Trumbull County engineer announced. Local traffic will be maintained. The recommended detour from Stewart Sharon westbound is south on Broadway/Idlewild West Road, east on U.S. Route 62, northwest on state Route 82, south on state Route 7 and east on Stewart Sharon. From Stewart Sharon eastbound, the recommended detour is south on Route 7, east on Chestnut Ridge Road, northeast on Route 62, north on Broadway/Idlewild West and west on Stewart Sharon.

Painting class

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm with guest artisan Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios, will celebrate the summer with a painting on wood class highlighting black-eyed Susans from 6 to 8 p.m. July 16 at the pig barn, 753 Greenville Road. Fee is $30. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required by Friday; call 724-662-2242. Pay over the phone or make checks payable to Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer 16137.

Food giveaway

WARREN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Warren Family Mission and Warren Health District will sponsor a food giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Blueberries and beans will be offered while supplies last. Eligibility is based on federal and state income guidelines. Locations include Warren G. Harding High School, 860 Elm Road NE; Willard School, 2020 Willard Ave. SE; St. Pius Church, 1403 Moncrest Drive NW; and Quinby Park, 525 Austin Ave. SW.