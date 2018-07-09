Benefit Armstrong car show in Boardman attracts DeLorean

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A 1981 DeLorean, the car that claimed its fame as a time machine in the movie "Back to the Future," was among the classy cars on display at the Armstrong Street Scene Car & Custom Bike Show at the Chili’s and Southern Park Mall parking lots today.

Mike Shobel and his father, Darryl, build cars together, and this year they brought their DeLorean, which has gullwing seats that open vertically, and a 1971 Maverick. Mike Shobel joked that the DeLorean’s flux capacitor is in the shop.

“I grew up working on cars with him,” Mike Shobel said. “That’s our thing, working on cars and going to car shows. It’s a nice hobby.”

The cars have sentimental value for the father-son duo; Darryl has driven the Maverick since high school and used to drag race it and Darryl took the DeLorean to his high school prom.

“It’s almost like going back in time. It’s cool because this is what the cars looked like from the '50s, '60s; there are cars from every decade,” Mike Shobel said. “It’s nostalgic.”

Darryl Shobel said rebuilding cars isn’t as popular with today’s generation, but it’s something he has done all his life, and he started doing it with his father.

“It’s in your blood; you don’t get it out,” Darryl Shobel said.

The car show was started six years ago to raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

