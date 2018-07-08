2018 TORCH AWARD WINNER

AWARD

The Builders Association congratulated two of its members, Joe Dickey Electric and Hively Construction Co., for recently being honored by the Better Business Bureau of Mahoning Valley as 2018 Torch Award for Marketplace Trust winners, according to a news release.

Joe Dickey Electric Inc. launched in 1957 out of Joseph Dickey’s basement. The company’s first big job was to repair the Fithian warehouse at Market Street and Wildwood Drive after a fire.

“That project seemed to set us on our way. We have shown consistent growth since then,” Joe Dickey said.

The Hively Construction Co. was started in 1986 by Lee R. Hively Jr. The family-run business now spans two generations of Hivelys and has grown from two to 100 employees.

“Honesty and integrity is key to our business. It is my promise and intention to provide the finest quality work conceivable in the most expedient manner possible,” Hively said.

The Torch Award is the most prestigious award the BBB can give to a business and indicates the recipient acts on the high standards the BBB promotes.