Agenda Monday

Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Park Commissioners, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, state Route 46, Canfield.
Salem School board, noon, special board meeting for consideration of a contract, resignation and hiring or certified staff, administration office, 1226 E. State St., Salem.
Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bimonthly department head meeting followed by executive session to discuss personnel, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Educational Service Center governing board, 4:30 p.m., special meeting, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Poland Board of Education, special meeting, 6 p.m., administration office, 3199 Dobbins Road.
Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 8 a.m., governing board, conference room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.
