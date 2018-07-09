Afternoon shooting injures man on South Side

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in stable condition after he was shot on the city’s South Side today about 3:12 p.m., according to a police report.

Police responded to a call about gunshots at East Judson Avenue, then were advised by dispatch that a gunshot victim was at the Sami Quick Stop store on Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard.

The victim told police he was walking near East Judson with a friend when he heard several gunshots.

He ran to Labelle Avenue and then to a gas station, but felt something strike him on the way there, the report said.

At the gas station, the victim realized he was shot in the right buttocks. He told police he didn’t see anyone in the area when he was shot and was unsure of where the gunshots came from.

The report said several people were in the area of the shooting when it happened. but nobody said they saw anything.

About 45 minutes earlier, gunshots were reported on the next block north, but the report doesn’t specify which block.