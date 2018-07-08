4-year-old boy dies in NE Ohio house fire
Associated Press
ELYRIA
Authorities say a fire has destroyed a house in northeast Ohio and the body of a 4-year-old boy was recovered from the home after the blaze.
Officials with the Elyria Fire Department say the fire broke out about 3 p.m. Saturday. Fire officials say four people inside the home made it out safely, but someone told them there was a child still inside. Fire officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Fire Inspector Paul Males says the boy’s body was found in an upstairs bedroom after the fire. Authorities didn’t immediately release the child’s name.
Fire officials were trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 10, 2017 midnight
Fire caused by attempt to kill bed bugs hurts 3
- October 30, 2017 11:49 a.m.
Ohio blaze kills firefighter trainee and 4 of his relatives
- January 15, 2017 5:50 p.m.
Man, 4-year-old nephew killed in NE Ohio mobile home fire
- January 12, 2017 1:15 p.m.
Man, 4-year-old nephew die in eastern Ohio mobile home fire
- September 1, 2017 1:34 p.m.
Authorities: Teenage girl dies, mother injured in Ohio house fire
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.