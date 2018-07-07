YPD looking for son, boyfriend, of woman found dead

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are searching for the 2-year-old son and boyfriend of a woman found dead Friday in a North Side apartment.

Police found Alouvise Harris, no age listed, just before 4 p.m. in an apartment at 448 Fairgreen Ave.

Police were called by Harris’ mother and asked to check on her because she had not heard from her daughter for several days. Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said Harris had been dead for a couple of days before she was found.

Harris lived in the apartment with her boyfriend, Maurice Lloyd, 45, and their 2-year-old son, Glover Lloyd. They have not been heard from for several days also and family members and police were unable to reach them Friday, Blackburn said.

Blackburn said police just want to confirm that Lloyd and the boy are safe, and they want to speak to Lloyd.

There were “no obvious signs of trauma” that investigators could detect on Harris, and an autopsy will be needed to find out how she died, Blackburn said.

A patrol supervisor called a chaplain for Harris’ mother, who stayed until her daughter’s body was removed and prayed with her. When detectives left, they prayed again, with the patrol supervisor also joining in the prayer.

The building has seen its share of death. In 2013, a 3-year-old boy who was staying with his grandmother got a hold of a gun that was in the apartment and died after shooting himself in the head. The grandmother received probation after pleading guilty to child endangering.

In 2009, two men, Jaron L. Roland, 20, and Darry Woods-Burt Jr., 19, were found dead in a burning car on the banks of the Mahoning River, their hands bound with duct tape and their heads covered with plastic bags also bound with duct tape.

Three men were arrested for their deaths. One of the men, Kenneth Moncrief, lived in an apartment in the building and after the murders police searched it and found the same bags used on the victims. Detectives believe the two were killed there, then taken to the river and set on fire.

All three defendants in that case are serving lengthy prison sentences.