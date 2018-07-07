Woman accidentally slams car into dollar store in New Middletown

NEW MIDDLETOWN

A woman accidentally backed her car into a Dollar General store this afternoon.

Police said the woman may have hit the gas instead of the brakes, causing her vehicle to jump the curb and strike the building.

The woman and the store employees weren’t hurt, but there was heavy damage to the interior and exterior of the store.

The woman was not issued a citation for the crash but will be responsible for all damages as the driver at fault, according to 21 WFMJ-TVm The Vindicator's broadcast partner.