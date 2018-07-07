Syrian troops recapture vital border crossing
Associated Press
JABER AS-SARHAN, Jordan
Syrian government forces recaptured a vital border crossing with Jordan on Friday and raised the national flag for the first time in years, restoring sovereignty over a key region and potentially reopening a gateway for Syrian exports to Arab countries.
Weakened by a crushing government offensive backed by Russia and abandoned by their U.S. allies, rebels in southern Syria found themselves compelled to accept yet another humiliating surrender deal that would see opposition fighters transported by buses to areas held by rebels in the country’s north.
The capture of the Naseeb border crossing came hours after the rebels announced they had reached an agreement with Russian mediators to end the violence in Daraa province and surrender the crossing. It marks the return of President Bashar Assad’s forces to the province where the uprising against him began seven years ago.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 5, 2016 midnight
Turkey, rebels expel Islamic State from territory
- May 20, 2017 midnight
Syria says several dead in airstrike
- May 21, 2017 midnight
Last batch of rebels leaving central city of Homs in Syria
- March 25, 2017 midnight
IS-held dam reached by fighters
- April 6, 2017 midnight
Mounting evidence points to nerve gas exposure
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.