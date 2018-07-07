Warren police arrest convicted felon in rape of 8-year-old

Staff report

WARREN

A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday on a child-rape charge.

Jamey Sprankle, 46, of Union Street Southwest, is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl, according to a police report.

According to Trumbull County court records, Sprankle previously served nine years in prison on three rape charges and was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in 2012. Sprankle was sentenced to nine years in prison on each of the charges, with the sentences running concurrently.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that Sprankle was convicted in that case of having sexual relations with a 13-year-old.

The 2005 sentence also required Sprankle to register as a sex offender for 10 years upon his release from prison.

According to a police report, city police received a report about a crime involving a minor in February of this year.

Police said the suspected victim reported to a Children Services case worker she had been sexually abused by Sprankle, and that police “recovered evidence corroborating the victim’s statement” Thursday.

Police said they consulted with prosecutors and decided to pursue a felony rape charge against Sprankle.

According to county jail records, Sprankle is being held there on a $100,000 cash-only bond.